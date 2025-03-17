Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 55.3% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ENZN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,211. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.26.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
