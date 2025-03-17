Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 55.3% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ENZN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,211. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

