Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 10,768 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,949,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,296,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

