Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $714.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day moving average of $738.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

