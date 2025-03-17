Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

TSBK opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

