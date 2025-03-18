Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on April 3rd

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

