Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,349 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 239,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.