Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,833,800 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,026,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

