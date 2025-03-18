Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 705,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 942,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE KRP opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.55%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Valuation: How Realistic Is the Price?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft’s AI Strategy Eases Analyst Concerns—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.