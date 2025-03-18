GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,063,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

