SouthState Corp Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

