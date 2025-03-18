Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.
