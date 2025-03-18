Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

