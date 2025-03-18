Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $176.64 million and $13.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01786142 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $12,919,823.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

