Entrewealth LLC Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

