API3 (API3) Trading Up 79.8% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. API3 has a market cap of $111.53 million and $403.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 79.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.67 or 1.00326852 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,309.98 or 0.99987342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 147,647,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,311,069 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

