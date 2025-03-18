Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.09. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.