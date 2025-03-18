ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,832.19

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $40,832.19 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0093092 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,305.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.