Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 37.2%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.