Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 37.2%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.