Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

