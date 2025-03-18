Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Critical Survey

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -2,335.37% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 8.77 -$13.33 million N/A N/A Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.71 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mitesco and Vsee Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vsee Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitesco and Vsee Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Vsee Health has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.51%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Vsee Health beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

