Fintel (LON:FNTL) Announces Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Fintel Price Performance

Shares of LON:FNTL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 70,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.17. Fintel has a twelve month low of GBX 250.45 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

In related news, insider David Thompson purchased 8,064 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £21,530.88 ($27,965.81). Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fintel

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

