Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,366.97

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $9,366.97 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,244.58 or 0.02758380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,046 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

