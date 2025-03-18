Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Eaton by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eaton by 3,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $297.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.78.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

