Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 76.1% increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Beazley Stock Up 0.3 %

LON BEZ traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 901.50 ($11.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,884,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 844.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.28. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 611 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 925 ($12.01). The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazley will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Beazley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.72), for a total value of £250,503.44 ($325,371.40). Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

