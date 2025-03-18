DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.07

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.