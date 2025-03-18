DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.07

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

