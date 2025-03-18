Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.50

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 2.8% increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of HSP traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 664.50 ($8.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,754. The company has a market cap of £224.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 590.87. Hargreaves Services has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.35).

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hargreaves Services will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

