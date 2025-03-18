Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SERE traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 276,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,308. The company has a market capitalization of £105.89 million, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.60. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.31.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

