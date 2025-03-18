Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SEREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SERE traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 276,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,308. The company has a market capitalization of £105.89 million, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.60. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.31.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

See Also

Dividend History for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.