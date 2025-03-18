Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 129,325 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 129,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($44.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,463,005.75 ($5,796,864.20).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,231 ($41.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,484,951.10 ($5,825,368.36).

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,513.32 ($5,862.22).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON CCH traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,460 ($44.94). The company had a trading volume of 53,341,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The stock has a market cap of £14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,071.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,867.22. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,360 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,514 ($45.64).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

