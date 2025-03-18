Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.16). Approximately 6,013,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 1,414,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 435.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.59. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,529.29). Insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

