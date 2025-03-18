Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

