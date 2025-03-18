Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Net Lease Office Properties
About Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Net Lease Office Properties
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.