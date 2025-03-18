TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.