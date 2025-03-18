PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 108,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PotlatchDeltic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.