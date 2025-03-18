Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,846.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,842.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,984.72. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

