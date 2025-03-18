Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $253.11 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

