Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,479,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,062,702 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,506,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,964,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 204,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 187,875 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

