Curio Wealth LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

