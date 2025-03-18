Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

