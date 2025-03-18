F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.2 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.