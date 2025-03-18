Xponance Inc. Buys 1,941 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 715.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.67 and a 200-day moving average of $342.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

