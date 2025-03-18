Best Defense Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Boeing, Citigroup, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and maintain military equipment and technology, including weapons, vehicles, and related support services. These stocks often garner investor attention due to the steady demand driven by government contracts and national defense strategies, potentially offering stability even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.75. 1,994,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,805. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.71. 3,895,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,053,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.06. 914,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

