Boston Partners Has $291.06 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.62% of Phillips 66 worth $291,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 324,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

