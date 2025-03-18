Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

