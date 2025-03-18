Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 194,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Archrock worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.