Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

