Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

