Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock Position Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLYVA opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -190.26 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

