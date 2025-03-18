Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,586,026.21. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $554.82 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.04.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.