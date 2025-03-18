GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $887,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.61.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

