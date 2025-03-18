GWN Securities Inc. Invests $222,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2 %

ODFL opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

