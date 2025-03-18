Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $15.69 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $454.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $399.27 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.09.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

