Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average of $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.